Minister Ijaz Shah Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:30 PM

Minister Ijaz Shah pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah Sunday paid rich tribute to martyrs of the 1965 war and said the September 6 would always be remembered as the day of bravery and courage the Pakistan's armed forces exhibited against the aggression of enemy.

In a message on the occasion of Defence Day, he said, "I salute and pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Armed Forces who have rendered unmatched sacrifices for safeguarding the frontiers of the mother land during 1965 war." The minister said September 6 will always be remembered in Pakistan's history as a historical day of bravery and courage of Pakistan armed forces.

'This day (September 6), in 1965, our brave armed forces had foiled the nefarious intentions of the enemy," Ijaz Ahmad Shah said.

He said that supreme sacrifices of the martyrs of Pakistan would never be forgotten as their sacrifices were a source of honor and pride for the whole nation.

The minister said "On the day when we are remembering the sacrifices and bravery of our armed forces, we should also remember our Kashmiri brothers who are still fighting for their birth rights from the clutches of occupied forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir." He said human rights violation and atrocities being committed by occupied forces had exposed India's extremist face to the world.

"Today, we renew the pledge that Pakistan will continue to be voice of Kashmiris and highlight the Kashmir issue at all the international forums till Kashmiris get their due right," Ijaz Ahmad Shah concluded.

