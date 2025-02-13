Open Menu

Minister Imran Highlights Importance Of Epilepsy Awareness, Treatment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has emphasized the need for raising awareness about epilepsy and ensuring advanced treatment facilities for patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir has emphasized the need for raising awareness about epilepsy and ensuring advanced treatment facilities for patients.

He made these remarks while addressing an event at Children's Hospital on Thursday in connection with World Epilepsy Day, observed globally in February.

The minister highlighted that, along with public awareness campaigns at the government level, modern healthcare facilities are being provided to epilepsy patients. He stressed that treatment is more important than the myths and misconceptions surrounding the disease.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reaffirmed that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of Punjab, providing state-of-the-art healthcare services to citizens remains a top priority. He also directed the Dean and Director of Children's Hospital to formulate a roadmap for appointing child specialist doctors at rural health centers. Additionally, he assured that epilepsy medication would be included in the government's doorstep medicine delivery program to ensure easy access for patients.

