Minister Imran Nazir Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Siddique-ul-Farooq
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Siddique-ul-Farooq.
In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Siddique-ul-Farooq.
He also paid tribute to the deceased leader’s remarkable political and journalistic contributions.
“Siddique-ul-Farooq’s political services will always be remembered,” said Khawaja Imran, acknowledging his dedication and efforts throughout his career.
The minister prayed for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.
