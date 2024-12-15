Open Menu

Minister Imran Nazir Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Siddique-ul-Farooq

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Minister Imran Nazir expresses grief over demise of Siddique-ul-Farooq

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Siddique-ul-Farooq.

In his condolence message on Sunday, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family of the late Siddique-ul-Farooq.

He also paid tribute to the deceased leader’s remarkable political and journalistic contributions.

“Siddique-ul-Farooq’s political services will always be remembered,” said Khawaja Imran, acknowledging his dedication and efforts throughout his career.

The minister prayed for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Imran Nazir Sunday Muslim Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

7 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

20 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

20 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

20 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

21 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

23 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

23 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan