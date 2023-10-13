Minister inaugurate affordable loan scheme for Youth to run small businesses

KP Caretaker Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Science and Information Technology, Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat Friday inaugurated an affordable loan scheme for Youth to run Small Businesses in collaboration with Bank of Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports, Science and Information Technology, Dr. Najeeb Ullah Marwat Friday inaugurated an affordable loan scheme for Youth to run Small Businesses in collaboration with Bank of Khyber.

Dr. Najibullah said that the provincial government was set to extend loans to young entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses at favorable terms through the bank .

These remarks were made during a meeting chaired by Dr. Najibullah at his office here in the Civil Secretariat.

The concessional loan scheme, facilitated by the State Bank of Pakistan, will carry a remarkably low interest rate.

Dr. Najibullah expressed that this initiative aimed to empower unemployed youth in the province by offering them access to dignified employment opportunities through these loans.

Additionally, the scheme will provide much-needed support to entrepreneurs during the current economic conditions, and both men and women could benefit from this program.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Bank of Khyber, including Sher Muhammad, as well as Sajjad Hussain Shah, DG Science and Technology, and Basit Khalil.

During the meeting, the Bank of Khyber representative presented comprehensive details of the facilities provided by the scheme to business owners and various classes.

The minister was briefed about the highly discounted loans that will be extended to the youth and business communities within the province.

The representative highlighted the positive impacts of this scheme on youth employment and small to medium-sized enterprises during the current economic challenges.

This scheme is expected to play a crucial role in combating unemployment and providing much-needed support to disadvantaged sectors in the province's economy.

