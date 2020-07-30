Minister inaugurated digitalization of record of KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Karachi Development Authority (KDA) would be made an ideal institution again and special measures would be taken regarding salaries, pensions and dues of KDA's employees.

This was stated by Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing a ceremony to digitalize records at KDA office here, said a statement.

Nasir said that the process of digitalization in KDA would create transparency.

Nasir Shah said that drains have been cleaned in a transparent manner and contractors would be paid after work, drains have been cleaned in a better way. DMCs have been given extra grant for cleaning of nullahs, he added.

We would continue to raise our voice for Karachi at every forum.

He said that collective sacrifice should be given priority in view of coronavirus epidemic.

The Minister said that the Solid Waste department was working well for sanitation.

On this occasion, Director General KDA Asif Ikram said that with the implementation of new digitization system in the recovery department, consumers across would be able to get information from their home.

He said that the efforts of KDA officers and employees in setting up a new digitalized system were commendable. The system would soon be rolled out to other departments, including the Land department, he added.

Finally, the DG KDA thanked Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and said that the Karachi Development Authority under his leadership is moving in the right direction.

Director Land Asif Memon, Director Recovery Raza Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion.