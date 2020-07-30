UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurated Digitalization Of Record Of KDA

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

Minister inaugurated digitalization of record of KDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said that Karachi Development Authority (KDA) would be made an ideal institution again and special measures would be taken regarding salaries, pensions and dues of KDA's employees.

This was stated by Nasir Hussain Shah while addressing a ceremony to digitalize records at KDA office here, said a statement.

Nasir said that the process of digitalization in KDA would create transparency.

Nasir Shah said that drains have been cleaned in a transparent manner and contractors would be paid after work, drains have been cleaned in a better way. DMCs have been given extra grant for cleaning of nullahs, he added.

We would continue to raise our voice for Karachi at every forum.

He said that collective sacrifice should be given priority in view of coronavirus epidemic.

The Minister said that the Solid Waste department was working well for sanitation.

On this occasion, Director General KDA Asif Ikram said that with the implementation of new digitization system in the recovery department, consumers across would be able to get information from their home.

He said that the efforts of KDA officers and employees in setting up a new digitalized system were commendable. The system would soon be rolled out to other departments, including the Land department, he added.

Finally, the DG KDA thanked Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and said that the Karachi Development Authority under his leadership is moving in the right direction.

Director Land Asif Memon, Director Recovery Raza Qaim Khani were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Nasir From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid ..

11 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts 55,257 additional COVID-1 ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

2 hours ago

President says proud of nation's discipline in SOP ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.