Minister inaugurated largest cricket ground in district Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has inaugurated the largest cricket ground, while the charming tunes of the military band made the ceremony enchanting.

The largest cricket ground in the district was also inaugurated on the occasion of the Chiniot festival.

Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurated it by playing ball.

Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister appreciated the cooperation of ADCG Talha Saeed and the citizens in preparing the ground and termed it a valuable gift for the youth.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that I have been playing cricket for the school since 1961 in the ninth grade and I love cricket very much.

The ground of Islamia College Chiniot is also a gift from the Sheikh community to the people of Chiniot.

The cricket ground of Islamia College has been prepared with the cooperation of philanthropists.

The citizens have been provided with a very good ground for sports. The people have enjoyed a lot on the occasion of Jashn Chiniot by the Punjab government and the citizens have enjoyed themselves for three days and have participated in these open spaces, which has brought out new talent.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is organizing Jashn Baharan across the province. On this occasion, the Federal Minister announced a grant of one million rupees for the Islamia College Ground and said that he will also provide more funds for it.