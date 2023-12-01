Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Education & Literacy and Women Development Sindh, Mrs Rana Hussain inaugurated the three-day 14th‘ SRSO Sartyoon Sang Crafts’ exhibition at Ocean Mall Clifton, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for education & Literacy and Women Development Sindh, Mrs Rana Hussain inaugurated the three-day 14th‘ SRSO Sartyoon Sang Crafts’ exhibition at Ocean Mall Clifton, here on Friday.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated the endeavours of SRSO for poor communities and voiced her expectation of the continuation of such support for rural communities of Sindh.

She met and purchased wares from artisan women who came from far-flung areas of Sindh and appreciated their work and craftsmanship.

Appreciating the exhibition, the Minister said arranging such activity to promote artisans, handicrafts and Sindh’s culture was a great effort of SRSO.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro, Provincial Secretary, Education Sheerin Mustafa Narejo, Members BoD, Azar Ayaz, Rafiq Buriro, Naseer Memon, CFO Asif Khuhro, Rural Women Artisans and others were also present.

SRSO has organized the 14th Sartyoon Sang exhibition with the support of Sindh Government to showcase the work of rural artisans with 308 Business Development Groups representing 6005 artisans of 12 districts and over 5729 products displaying and marketing their hand-made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Waistcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets and cushions.

The first day of the exhibition received an overwhelming response from local and international visitors.

It's mentioned over here that the Sartyoon Sang Craft Exhibition has been organized by SRSO for the last thirteen years with the motive to support ethical fashion and promote the crafts of some of the most marginalized women in the province.

The event also attracted large numbers of women residents of Clifton and nearby areas. The exhibition showcases a wide array of Sindh’s handicrafts made by rural women including home textiles, basketry, jewellery, dresses, dupattas and shawls, embellished with traditional embroidery and cutwork.

These events are aimed at boosting local and traditional crafts and processes and have created a foundation and process for connecting Business Development Groups (BDGs) and artisans to the high-end market of Karachi. This is purely an effort to develop market opportunities for rural women especially those from extremely remote villages of northern Sindh with the profit being earned from these exhibitions transferred to the artisans.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of SRSO, Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said that the event’s objective was to facilitate better incomes for women artisans of rural Sindh.

He said that his organization has trained over 30,000 rural women in different trends adding that SRSO's Crafts Enterprise Development sector has organized 10,120 rural women artisans in 308 various crafts business development groups for improved crafts marketing and is trying to create its identity in the urban markets through the brand of "Sartyoon Sang Crafts Enterprise", and to become a social enterprise which exclusively works towards the care objective of connecting Artisans especially women to market.

“In this connection, the rural women from the most underdeveloped regions including Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Sukkur and other districts help these women gain maximum monetary benefit from their skills, they have incorporated urban trends into their work.”