Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates 400KW Solar System At AIOU

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Minister inaugurates 400KW solar system at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister of education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated the 400-kilowatt solar system at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

He said that the university is among the few institutions of the Federal Ministry of Education which have completed the solarization work on time. He congratulated the Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood for achieving this milestone.

The minister further said that the country is going through an energy crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif encouraged solar energy projects in the country, especially in government institutions to meet this challenge.

Rana Tanveer said that the solarization of AIOU will be an important source of green energy along with financial savings.

He added that the importance of distance learning has increased after Covid-19 and asked the university administration to strengthen its regional network further to provide educational opportunities to the people at their doorstep.

It is pertinent to mention here that AIOU has 54 regional campuses across the country, striving for educational services.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that keeping in mind the shortage of energy resources in the country, AIOU has started solarization of all the regional campuses including the main campus under the energy saving policy of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the solarization of a few buildings has been completed in the first phase, solarization of the entire university will be completed by the middle of next year.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood said that we had the guidance of Education Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain in every step we took for the improvement of AIOU, including solarization. He further said that Solarization was the only solution that would save energy and the surplus units would be deposited to WAPDA.

He said that funds spent on this project will be recovered in the shape of energy-saving in the next three years. Deans, professors, faculty members, and principal officers of the university participated in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Education Energy Crisis WAPDA Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University All Government

Recent Stories

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047 ..

Naila becomes first Pakistani woman to summit 8047m high Broad Peak

40 seconds ago
 PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheen ..

PCB appoints Rohail Nazir to lead Pakistan Shaheens in Darwin series

9 minutes ago
 Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Turkiye&#039;s First Lady visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son H ..

Accountability court acquits PM Shehbaz, his son Hamza in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

Death toll in Khyber suicide attack rises to two

2 hours ago
 DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with Sou ..

DMCC advances agri commodities trade ties with South Asia

4 hours ago
Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

5 hours ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

6 hours ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan