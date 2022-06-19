UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Abuha Girls' Primary School

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Minister inaugurates Abuha Girls' Primary School

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Amjad Ali on Sunday inaugurated Abuha Girls' Primary School in Swat.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, he said that rehabilitation and expansion of the school will be done with the cost of Rs.18 million.

The completion of the project, he said, has not only fulfilled the longstanding demand of the local population, but rather his own commitment with the residents has also been met.

He said that a huge fund of Rs.227 billion has been allocated in the provincial budget for Elementary and Secondary education, which is Rs.47 billion higher than the previous financial year.

