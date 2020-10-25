Minister inaugurates anti-polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad Sunday inaugurated the anti-polio campaign at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri and appealed to the parents to cooperate with the Health Department teams for eradication of the crippling disease.

He said that the anti-polio campaign would start from Monday, Oct 26, and continue for five days. The Health Department has constituted more than 3,500 teams which will administrate vaccine to 1.381 million children up to five years of age in Faisalabad district.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan and others were also present.