Minister inaugurates art exhibition at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :An art exhibition, 'Special Frame of Mind in the Special Frame of Colours', was organised by the Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation (DWAF) here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan and DWF President Dr Farhat, inaugurated exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that special children possess innumerable abilities like ordinary children.

He mentioned that there were numerous examples around the world where special children played an important role in illuminating the name of their country.

Executive Director Athar Ali Khan congratulated all participants over their great artworks and said that Alhamra's platform always encouraged such children.

DWF President Dr Farhat thanked the LAC administration for providing facilities at the exhibition.

More than 70 artworks by special children have been displayed at the exhibition. The show would continue till Dec 24.