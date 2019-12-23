UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates Art Exhibition At Alhamra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 07:25 PM

Minister inaugurates art exhibition at Alhamra

An art exhibition, 'Special Frame of Mind in the Special Frame of Colours', was organised by the Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation (DWAF) here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :An art exhibition, 'Special Frame of Mind in the Special Frame of Colours', was organised by the Deaf Welfare Awareness Foundation (DWAF) here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan and DWF President Dr Farhat, inaugurated exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that special children possess innumerable abilities like ordinary children.

He mentioned that there were numerous examples around the world where special children played an important role in illuminating the name of their country.

Executive Director Athar Ali Khan congratulated all participants over their great artworks and said that Alhamra's platform always encouraged such children.

DWF President Dr Farhat thanked the LAC administration for providing facilities at the exhibition.

More than 70 artworks by special children have been displayed at the exhibition. The show would continue till Dec 24.

Related Topics

Lahore World All

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Waste Management company removes 7800 t ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court orders immediate release of P ..

1 minute ago

IMF stressed FBR to take measures regarding fulfil ..

1 minute ago

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi prepare plan for Ch ..

1 minute ago

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal arrested

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 23 Dec 2019

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.