UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Barikot Bypass Road Project

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Minister inaugurates Barikot Bypass Road project

Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Saturday visited Malakand and inaugurated Barikot Bypass Road Swat project to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 180 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Saturday visited Malakand and inaugurated Barikot Bypass Road Swat project to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 180 million.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that completion of the Bypass Road would reduce travelling time besides promoting tourism industry.

He said that the construction of walking track was also included in the project. He said that walking track would not only improve beauty of the area but would pave the way for developing picnic spots for locals and tourists.

Related Topics

Swat Road Malakand Barikot Amjad Ali Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo grieved over demise of Sika ..

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo grieved over demise of Sikandar Mendhro

3 minutes ago
 Sassui Palejo expresses grief over demise of Dr. S ..

Sassui Palejo expresses grief over demise of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

3 minutes ago
 Elementary school teachers demand for regularizati ..

Elementary school teachers demand for regularization of their services

3 minutes ago
 Defense Committee formed to proceed for legal acti ..

Defense Committee formed to proceed for legal action for release of Yasin Malik

5 minutes ago
 Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn sc ..

Mitchell, Blundell hit tons as New Zealand turn screw on England

5 minutes ago
 FC set up free medical camp in Zhob

FC set up free medical camp in Zhob

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.