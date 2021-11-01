UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (MR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine inaugurated a blood donation camp at the University of Lahore on Monday.

Around one thousand students donated blood, which will be given to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Ejaz Alam said that saving one's life by donating blood was a great virtue. He said it was a good omen that the younger generation was taking part in such good deeds.

The minister presented certificates of appreciation to the members of the blood donation society.

