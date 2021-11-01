Minister inaugurates blood donation camp

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (MR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine inaugurated a blood donation camp at the University of Lahore on Monday

Around one thousand students donated blood, which will be given to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

Ejaz Alam said that saving one's life by donating blood was a great virtue. He said it was a good omen that the younger generation was taking part in such good deeds.

The minister presented certificates of appreciation to the members of the blood donation society.