Minister inaugurates bolo, police helplines to promote social change

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise Taxation, and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ahmed Rasul Bangash officially launched the integration of Bolo Helpline and Police Helpline, establishing a joint helpline aimed at promoting social change here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by key officials including Secretary Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, and Women Development Dr. Aneela Mahfuz Durrani, Miss Anila Naz, AIG Gender Equality Police, Asif Shirazi (Country Director Islamic Relief Pakistan) Independent consultant Muhammad Haseeb Khan Salarzai, and United Nations representative, marked the formal merger of the two helplines.

During the event, Caretaker Minister Ahmed Rasul Bangash, who participated as a special guest, inaugurated the joint helpline by dialling the toll-free number.

He highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating that the integration is a crucial step by the KP government with the cooperation of Islamic Relief Pakistan toward fostering social change.

The unified helpline, combining Bolo Helpline (080022227/1097) and Police Helpline 15, is expected to facilitate the reporting of complaints to the relevant authorities, contributing to a positive societal transformation.

Minister Rasul Bangash emphasized that the joint helpline would play a pivotal role in addressing gender discrimination and safeguarding the rights of various segments of society, particularly women and individuals with disabilities.

He expressed the government's commitment to protecting these rights through a collaborative approach, offering legal assistance, information, and counselling to women in need.

The initiative, supported by the Department of Social Welfare and Islamic Relief Pakistan, aims to combat social injustice, deprivation, and gender-based violence.

In his closing remarks, the caretaker minister extended special thanks to Islamic Relief Pakistan for their support in realizing this important initiative, emphasizing the collaborative efforts to create a helpline that serves the broader interests of society.