Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Market at Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday inaugurated Borakhel International Fruit and Vegetable Market in Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday inaugurated Borakhel International Fruit and Vegetable Market in Waziristan.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by elders of Borakhel tribe and officials of district administration.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that the new market would promote trade of vegetables and fruits with the neighboring country and help exploring new markets for traders.

He also urged locals to play their role for maintaining peace in the area and added that peace is vital to achieve progress and brought tribal people into mainstream of development.

He assured that government would utilize resources for development of ignored areas. He told that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan is making efforts to develop merged areas on priority and to address sense of deprivation of tribal people.

Iqbal Wazir said that transit trade via Ghulam Khan border check post would boost economic activities in north Waziristan and usher area into a new phase of development and prosperity.