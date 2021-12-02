UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Market At Waziristan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:41 PM

Minister inaugurates Borakhel Fruit, Vegetable Market at Waziristan

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday inaugurated Borakhel International Fruit and Vegetable Market in Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Iqbal Wazir Thursday inaugurated Borakhel International Fruit and Vegetable Market in Waziristan.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by elders of Borakhel tribe and officials of district administration.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that the new market would promote trade of vegetables and fruits with the neighboring country and help exploring new markets for traders.

He also urged locals to play their role for maintaining peace in the area and added that peace is vital to achieve progress and brought tribal people into mainstream of development.

He assured that government would utilize resources for development of ignored areas. He told that Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan is making efforts to develop merged areas on priority and to address sense of deprivation of tribal people.

Iqbal Wazir said that transit trade via Ghulam Khan border check post would boost economic activities in north Waziristan and usher area into a new phase of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Border Market Post Government

Recent Stories

One accused arrested, marijuana recovered

One accused arrested, marijuana recovered

48 seconds ago
 15 ASIs, 37 head constables promoted

15 ASIs, 37 head constables promoted

50 seconds ago
 Polio eradication campaign from Dec 13

Polio eradication campaign from Dec 13

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court asks CDA to decide land acqui ..

Islamabad High Court asks CDA to decide land acquisition dispute under law

53 seconds ago
 New Delhi Announces Meetings During Visit of Putin ..

New Delhi Announces Meetings During Visit of Putin, Lavrov, Shoigu to India

55 seconds ago
 Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced ..

Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to Be Introduced in February if Approved - Merk ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.