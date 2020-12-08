UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates BRT's 4th Feeder Route From Dabgari To Kohat Adda

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Minister inaugurates BRT's 4th feeder route from Dabgari to Kohat Adda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Malik Shad Muhammad Wazir on Tuesday inaugurated the fourth feeder route of Bas Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar from Dabgari Garden to Kohat Adda.

At the inauguration MPA, Malik Wajid, Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi, DG PDA and high officials were present.

The Transport Minister said on the occasion that BRT Peshawar was different and better than other bus transport systems. He said initially ten buses would run on this new route adding providing best possible commuting facilities to the people was among our topmost priorities.

With inauguration of this new route, people travelling to the southern part of the city and southern districts would be benefitted.

He said the BRT was a safe, easy and cheapest transport facility for the people especially the children and women.

The participants were briefed on the occasion that over 30000 people were utilizing the BRT Hayatabad feeder route on a daily basis. Besides, it was told that the BRT service has been linked with seven main roads of the city to benefit the maximum number of people.

