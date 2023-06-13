Minister inaugurates burns, plastic surgery unit at Mufti Mehmood Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Tuesday inaugurated the burns and plastic surgery unit at Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Former Member Provincial Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, Dean's Gomal Medical College, Dr Nasim Saba Mehsud, Director of the hospital Dr Umar Shah Astrana, hospital director medical, Dr Muhammad Wasim, doctors, paramedics and elites of the city attended.

In his address at the symposium at Gomal Medical College DI Khan in connection with the inauguration of the unit, Faisal Kundi said that it was his desire to equip all hospitals of DI Khan with state-of-the-art facilities so that patients could not go for treatment to other cities including Islamabad, Multan or Lahore.

He said the burns and plastic surgery units at Mufti Mehmood Hospital DI Khan were set up by the doctors on a self-help basis and highly praised philanthropist Hidayatullah Khan Kundi for providing Rs 8 million for the purchase of equipment for the said unit that helped its operationalization.

He said Federal and provincial governments would ensure every possible assistance to the people of Dera Ismail Khan.

Assistant Professor, Dr Tauseef Al Hassan apprised the participants about the facilities and treatment provided to patients at the burn and plastic surgery unit.

Later, shields were presented to the state minister and other speakers.