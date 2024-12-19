Minister Inaugurates Business Exhibition At IM Science
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi on Thursday inaugurated a business exhibition at Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences).
He also visited stalls set up by students and appreciated their efforts, and inquired about the utility of the displayed products prepared by the institution’s first semester students and appreciated their efforts.
The provincial minister eulogized the students' innovative business models and commended their interest and creativity in presenting different ideas. He emphasized the importance of focusing on practical applications alongside theoretical learning.
He also highlighted the need for educational institutions to prioritize subjects that align with market demands so that students can secure job offers even before completing their degrees.
