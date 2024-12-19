Open Menu

Minister Inaugurates Business Exhibition At IM Science

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Minister inaugurates business exhibition at IM Science

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education, Meena Khan Afridi on Thursday inaugurated a business exhibition at Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences).

He also visited stalls set up by students and appreciated their efforts, and inquired about the utility of the displayed products prepared by the institution’s first semester students and appreciated their efforts.

The provincial minister eulogized the students' innovative business models and commended their interest and creativity in presenting different ideas. He emphasized the importance of focusing on practical applications alongside theoretical learning.

He also highlighted the need for educational institutions to prioritize subjects that align with market demands so that students can secure job offers even before completing their degrees.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Job Market Afridi

Recent Stories

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

35 seconds ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

18 minutes ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

47 minutes ago
 UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi br ..

UCI President announces plans for new Abu Dhabi branch

47 minutes ago
 MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaus ..

MoHAP, SCFA honour partners supporting Heat Exhaustion Prevention Campaign 2024

1 hour ago
ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liw ..

ADAFSA launches inaugural Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival – M ..

1 hour ago
 Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

2 hours ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

2 hours ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan