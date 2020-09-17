UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Calligraphy Exhibition At Alhamra

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:45 PM

Punjab Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht inaugurated an exhibition of calligraphy titled "Loh-o-Qalam" here at Alhamra Art Gallery on Thursday

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Saman Rai were present.

The minister praised the artists and termed the art of calligraphy an intellectual legacy of Muslims. He said: "People would be encouraged to learn the art of calligraphy." He highly appreciates the efforts of the Lahore Arts Council to arrange such activities to promote belief and culture.

Executive Director Saman Rai said that calligraphy was a master of all arts that was full of rhythm and harmony.

Rai said that for promotion of our national 'Khat', Alhamra organised a competition, in which more than 40 artists across the country participated. Six candidates were selected for the final round of the competition, she added.

She said that the winner would get cash prize of Rs 50,000, the second Rs 30,000, and the 3rd would get Rs 20,000.

The exhibition would continue till Sept 24.

