Minister Inaugurates Car Parking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Minister inaugurates car parking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nasir on Friday inaugurated the car parking in basement of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh RA shrine.

Minister and Punjab Auqaf Secretary Tahir Raza Bukhari also inspected the car parking.

Syed Azfar Ali Nasir said that the parking had been opened again after 13 years.

Car parking had a capacity of parking 200 cars simultaneously, he added.

He further said that strict security arrangements had been made for the visitors at the 'Mazar'.

Modern equipment had been installed for ensuring proper security and surveillance in parking area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the parking has been made operational after its renovation as per the direction of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

