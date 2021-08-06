Minister inaugurates Center for Genome Editing at UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi inaugurated 'Center for Genome Editing for Nutrition and Health' established at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Friday.

The center was set up with the total funding of Rs 1,799 million out of which Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research provided worth Rs 1,298.63 million and UAF worth Rs 500.960 million.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said the government had allocated Rs31.49 billion for agriculture under the development budget for financial year 2021-22 with 100 percent increase from the last year in order to uplift the sector, ensure food security and alleviate poverty.

Jahania Gardezi said that at the inception of Pakistan, the country's population was 35 million which had reached 220 million. He lauded the agricultural scientists to ensure food security who worked day and night to come up with new varieties and technology to boost up the agricultural per acre productivity. He said that we have to adopt modern technology to address the agricultural problems to ensure food security. He said that the Genome center will help a breakthrough in the agriculture sector. He said that compatibility in the technology at par with the modern world was essential to fight different challenges. He said that the government was determined to address the problems of the population which belongs to rural areas. He said that Pakistan was counted in the top 10 countries of agricultural production.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that the government was ensuring pro agriculture policies. He said that amid the challenges of climate change, the government was actively working on Green and Clean Pakistan. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan lauded the measures being taken on the part of the government to uplift the sector which is the backbone of our economy. He said that the UAF had developed 14 agrological zones of the province that will provide tangible results.

He said that the UAF multi authored books were accessed to 8.6 people so far as a step toward creating awareness about technology enhancement. He also said that the UAF was determined to emerge as one of leading institutions in the Prime Minister Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and every employee and the student should plant at least five samplings in their surroundings to curb the gigantic climate changes which were playing havoc with the lives, agriculture and development of the country.He said that immediate steps should be taken to fight the devastating impact of climate change.

PCSIR Chairman Syed Hussain Abidi said that the government was paying special attention to promote the research culture and ensure betterment in the agriculture sector. He urged the agricultural scientists to work with dedication for the development of the agriculture sector. MNS University of Agriculture Multan Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali called for creating awareness among the farming community about the latest trends. He said that with the improved learning ecology, we can bring change.

PMAS Arid Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Qamaz uz Zaman said that we have to make collaborative efforts for combating the agricultural challenges. He said that they had been running a joint degree programme with Dalhousie University Canada and such a programme will help fight the challenges with knowledge exchange.

DG Ayub Research Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that all out efforts were being made for tangible research work and new verities. Director Agriculture Extension Dr Abdul Hameed said that 38000 had been registered for Kissan cards.Later, the minister also inaugurated the Precision Agriculture Lab and distributed 25 laptops among the special students of the university. He also distributed 44 Kissan cards among the farming community and kicked off plantation campaign under the Prime Minister Green and Clean Pakistan drive.