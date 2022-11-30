UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Child Protection Unit

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Minister inaugurates child protection unit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat Ushr, Social Welfare Special education and Women Empowerment Anwar Zeb Khan inaugurated the Child Protection Unit in district Peshawar to protect children from abuses.

Addressing the participants Anwar Zeb Khan said that the KP government is taking tangible steps for the protection of children's rights, saying it is also the responsibility of every citizen to perform their role in this regard. He said that KP has been at the forefront of children's rights and protection compared to other provinces.

"Comprehensive legislation has been enacted, establishment of Child Protection Units in 12 districts, establishment of Child Protection Courts in 8 districts, Child Protection Management Information System and helpline 1121 in the entire province is the proof that we protect our children and we are serious in the protection of children's rights," Anwar Zeb Khan said.

The minister said that the dream of creating a safe society for children is the duty of a responsible government and its institutions, adding that mentally, physically, economically and socially prosperous children are the guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

"We pledge today to prevent all forms of sexual or physical abuse and violence against children and to make every effort for their protection and social, physical, and mental well-being without violating the rights of children," the minister said.

He maintained that with the establishment of CPU, there will be a significant reduction in violence against street children and children in the province, while children's rights will be further protected.

Secretary of social welfare department Muhammad Zia ul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Imran Khan, Deputy Chief CPWC Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Andrew Estano of UNICEF Peshawar, and others also spoke on the occasion.

