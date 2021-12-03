UrduPoint.com

Minister Inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:49 PM

Minister inaugurates Citizens Facilitation Centre

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Friday inaugurated Citizens Facilitation Centre at Tehsil Bakakhel Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Muhammad Wazir on Friday inaugurated Citizens Facilitation Centre at Tehsil Bakakhel Bannu.

He also visited various sections of the centre where he was briefed about its operational matters and service delivery.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the centre would facilitate tribal people in getting National Identity Card, Form-B and all other related documents without any hassle.

He said the government was working for the welfare of people and all the pledges and promises made with them would be fulfilled.

He added that the provincial government was endeavoring under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan to develop ignored areas and to bring people in national mainstream.

