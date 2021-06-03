Minister inaugurates co working network 'e-Earn'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated Punjab's largest co-working network, e-Earn, established by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

The inauguration ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park was attended by the Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor, Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and other officers .

Addressing the participants , Raja Yassir Humayoun said that Punjab government initiated e-Earn with the vision to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses by sharing the cost up to 60% of each member. He said that such co-working spaces would be established in Punjab where professionally designed and well-facilitated office spaces will be shared to provide opportunities to its members to build strong ties through collaboration, events and networking. This is yet another phenomenal project of the government targeting to empower approximately 8,000 , 10,000 freelancers" , he maintained.

The minister stated that the project had already gained momentum.The first co-working center will be launched in Bahawalpur during the first week of June and registrations has already been opened for this training program. Soon we would also launch this program in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad, he added.

Raja Yassir Humayun also underlined the role of co-working industry in Pakistan for economic development and prosperity. He urged the freelancers to make any possible contribution for the prosperity of nation. He also highlighted other key priorities of the government to empower youth.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that through e-Earn we would be able to facilitate smart, talented and skilled aspiring professional who, through collaboration and networking, would bring foreign exchange and boost country's economy. To register for e-Earn co-working space, age should be 18 to 36, active freelancing profile, Valid CNIC, and Domicile of Punjab is mandatory. Freelancers can book a place for 4 Months by paying 40% of the total fee.