Minister Inaugurates Construction Of Canal Patrol Road

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Liaqat Khattak Wednesday inaugurated six kilometer Canal Patrol Road alongside Machai Branch, Mardan.

The project that includes three bridges would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 65 million rupees.

Speaking on the occasion, Irrigation Minister directed to complete the development projects within stipulated time limit.

He said "Provincial government is making efforts to bring real change in lives of people by creating opportunities for them to grow and prosper." He also directed authorities to work in liaison with PESCO and Forest Department to remove hurdles in construction of canal road. Adviser to CM on Energy and Power, Himayat Ullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

