Minister Inaugurates 'Dastkar Mela'

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir has emphasized the potential of promoting handicrafts at the international fora to generate foreign exchange for the country.

He acknowledged the remarkable craftsmanship of artisans from Pakistan, Iran, Türkiye and Afghanistan whose products were cherished worldwide. Pakistani artisans create awe-inspiring items ranging from Ajrak to carpets, salt, and clay crafts. The Dastkar Mela provides a platform for artisans and craftsmen to showcase the essence of their art.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Dastkar Mela 2023 organized by the Punjab Small Industries Corporation at a local hotel on Wednesday, the minister commended the event and felicitated MD PSIC and the organizers.

He highlighted the significance of promoting talented artisans, noting that the government and the chief minister attach great importance to the artisan fair.

Housing Minister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed that the purpose of organizing the Dastkar Mela was to encourage the artistry of artisans and craftsmen.''Such platforms play a vital role in introducing Punjab's handicrafts at the international fora while projecting a positive image of Pakistan through these artistic endeavors.

'' He stressed the need for organizing similar programs at both national and international levels and highlighted Punjab's prowess in the cutlery, surgical instruments and sports equipment industry, emphasizing the government's efforts in promoting Women Resource Incubation Centers for empowering women.

CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja emphasized the importance of leveraging the Global Agreement of Geographical Indication to gain international recognition and benefits for Pakistani handicrafts. Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta mentioned that it is the first time that such a grand handicraft fair has been organized under the supervision of the CM Punjab.

MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Asim Javed highlighted the aims and objectives of the festival in his address.

Following the inauguration of the artisan fair, the ministers inspected the stalls and admired their craftsmanship. The event witnessed the participation of secretaries from various departments, Consul Generals from Iran and Türkiye, PSIC representatives, and artisans from across the province.

