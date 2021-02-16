LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday said the Punjab government had increased the number of daycare centres from 68 to 102 in two-and-a-half years.

Inaugurating a daycare centre in the office of Ombudsperson Punjab here, she said the process of applying for setting up a daycare centre had been made very easy.

She added that kitchen, AC, swings, oven, LCD and other facilities had been provided in the daycare.

The daycare centre in government and semi-government institutions had ended worries of women, the minister said.

On this occasion, Ombudsperson Punjab Rukhsana Gilani said women working in the department and those attending anti-harassment training could also benefit from the facility.

Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Additional Secretary Asif-ur-Rehman andDirector Sajeela Naveed were also present.