Minister Inaugurates Design, Feasibility Work Of Brawal To Maindan Tunnel

Published March 19, 2023

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister of Housing and Jails Shafiullah Khan here on Sunday formally inaugurated the design and feasibility work of Brawal to Maidan tunnel that would ease traveling between Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Timarghara.

The minister inspected the design and other construction work and later, inaugurated the feasibility of the construction work of Brawal to Maidan tunnel.

Addressing on the occasion, the caretaker provincial minister said that with the completion of Brawal to Maidan tunnel, the traveling to Dir Upper, Dir Lower and Timergara would take 30 minutes which was a a good news for the local people.

The repairing work on the said tunnel will soon be started, he said and added that the project would be completed on time that would resolve the travelling problem of the local people.

He said that the project would also save time and resources, adding that efforts were being made to ensure provision of more facilities to the people.

