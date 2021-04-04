Minister inaugurates desilting drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Chief Minister's Inspector Team, Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has inaugurated desilting drive of Paharang drain near Chak No.195-RB here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that this drain was 22 kilometers long and its desilting work would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.

3.4 million.

Desilting of Paharang drain will resolve sewerage related problems of this area, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool and others were also present on the occasion.