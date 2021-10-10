Minister inaugurates development project in PP-160

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Water supply and sewerage pipelines laying project in Nargis and Badar block Allama Iqbal Town and Badarpura in PP-160 has been started, the project will cost Rs. 50 million.

Punjab Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Minister Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed inaugurated the project in Nargis Block, PTI leaders Zeeshan Siddiqui, Waqas Amjad, Rai Sattar Tahir, Mehr Ramzan, Javed Humayun and other locals were also present on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that water supply and sewerage was a long-standing problem of the area and with the completion of this project, the problems would be solved on a permanent basis at a cost of Rs. 50 million.

In addition to laying the pipeline, the dilapidated water supply pipes of the area will also be replaced.

While work was also underway to provide other basic amenities in the area, another promise made to the people of the area had been fulfilled with the installation of a water supply and sewerage line in Nargis and Badar blocks.

Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the supply and drainage system in Lahore was being set up on modern lines.

Providing basic amenities to the people was at the forefront of the PTI government's priorities and the provision of basic amenities to the people was being ensured in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.