Minister Inaugurates Development Schemes

Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:32 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday termed public service a source of personal satisfaction.

He stated this while talking to the media after inaugurating a water supply scheme and inspection of Sodiwal hospital here in his constituency PP-151.

The minister inspected Government Rana Abdul Rahim Khan Memorial Hospital Sodiwal to review medical facilities. He disclosed that corona vaccination would be started in the hospital soon. The minister announced to construct girls degree college over an area of 34 kanals at a cost of Rs 1 billion, asserting that development work was also being done in Samanabad college at a cost of Rs 200 million.

The schools of the area were also being upgraded and better facilities were arranged in the parks, he said.

On this occasion, the Wasa officers also briefed the minister about clean drinking water project for Sodiwal worth Rs 440 million. Two new tube wells would be installed along with the laying of 19 kilometre long new pipelines to provide new connections to every home for clean drinking water, he added.

