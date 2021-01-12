Minister inaugurates development schemes in RY Khan district

(@FahadShabbir)

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :-:Provincial Minister for Fiance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Tuesday inaugurated various development schemes in Mianwali Qureshian, Zahir Pir and Tehsil Khanpur and reviewed the pace of work on ongoing schemes.

Laying foundation stone for the up-gradation of Rural Health Centre in Mianwali Qureshian, the minister said the RHC would be provided facilities like THQ (Tehsil Headquarters) hospital and the project would be completed within a year at a cost of Rs 300 million.

Later, the minister visited Town Committee Zahir Pir and inaugurated newly built Rescue-1122 station, sewerage and rehabilitation of roads.

He also reviewed machinery provided to the Municipal Committee.

Talking to notables, Hashim Jawan Bakht said that development projects worth Rs 400 million for Zahir Pir were carried out keeping in view the needs of local people.

Later, the provincial minister reviewed ongoing and completed uplift schemes worth Rs 700 million in Khanpur tehsil. Deputy Commissioner RY Khan Ali Shehzad briefed the minister about the development schemes.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the pace of development work on under-construction Cadet College in Khanpur which was being completed at a cost of Rs 630 million.