Minister inaugurates developmental plan for house schemes in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur inaugurated an improvement plan at a cost of Rs 100 million in a housing scheme under Dera Development Agency in a simple ceremony here on Sunday.

The plan includes construction and installation of underground sewerage, roads, green belts, parks and street lights. Deputy Commissioner Dera Inayatullah Waseem, Project Director of Dera Development Agency Shah Jahan Khan and other concerned officials besides a large number of elders of the area were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that despite the long trials of corona during the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, construction and development, employment and innumerable facilities for the poor to live under their own roof were provided to the people.

Today, the PTI government was fulfilling the promise of other parties to provide houses, he said. He lamented that the rulers of the past looted national wealth in the name of mega projects with both hands but did not pay any attention to improving the living standards of the people but today every action and plan of our government is only based on public interest.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that funds for DDA Housing Society had been withheld for a long time due to which the problems of the residents were increasing but with their efforts and attention it was possible to provide funds.