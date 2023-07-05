Minister inaugurates Digital Library

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Taj Mohammad Afridi on Wednesday inaugurated the establishment of a Digital Library in Government High school Jamrud District Khyber here.

He said with the inauguration of the Digital Library, the education system in merged districts requires innovation.

The minister said that there is an urgent need for innovation in the educational system in the merged tribal districts including a better educational environment, provision of staff and other necessary facilities in the institutions.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony organized to inaugurate the digital library in Government High School Jamrud District Khyber.

The Deputy District Education Officer of Khyber district, principals, teachers, parent-teacher council chairman and members also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, the minister was informed in the briefing that this is the first digital library in the history of the merged districts.

It was further informed that offline and online books are available in the said digital library. Through this modern library, teachers, students, and people related to higher education and research can study different books sitting in their homes.

Taj Muhammad Afridi said that no nation can develop without education, today the world is ahead of us in technology, the main reason for which is the lack of the best education.

He issued instructions to the concerned authorities and said that wherever there are shortcomings in the education sector and educational institutions in the merged districts, they should be removed and a new vision for innovation improvement should be implemented and ensured.