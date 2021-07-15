UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Inaugurates District Based Resource Centre In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 09:47 PM

Minister inaugurates District Based Resource Centre in Kohat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday inaugurated District Based Resource Centre in district Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday inaugurated District Based Resource Centre in district Kohat.

The minister was accompanied by KP Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Masaud Ahmed while Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, District Attorney Akbar Ali, Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife, Abdus Samad Wazir, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

SDO Communication and Works (C&W), Imdad Bangash, briefed the visiting minister and guests regarding timely completion of construction of the building.

He said that the centre would comprise District Attorney, District Human Rights, District Public Prosecutors and District Probation.

Law Minister said appropriate steps were being taken for providing integrated facilities to masses adding centre would help provide services to people under one roof.

He said the centre would also facilitate in resolving their problems relating to District Attorney, District Human Rights, District Public Prosecutors and District Probation offices.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kohat

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival launched under preventive and p ..

50 minutes ago

Investigation into Dasu incident confirms traces o ..

60 minutes ago

Ahsan Mohsin, supported by Minal Khan, gets COVID ..

1 hour ago

President Alvi gets briefing at ISI headquarters A ..

1 hour ago

Eight police men booked

3 minutes ago

Lebanon's PM designate Saad Hariri says won't form ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.