Minister inaugurates District Based Resource Centre in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor Khan on Thursday inaugurated District Based Resource Centre in district Kohat.

The minister was accompanied by KP Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Masaud Ahmed while Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, District Attorney Akbar Ali, Divisional Forest Officer Wildlife, Abdus Samad Wazir, and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

SDO Communication and Works (C&W), Imdad Bangash, briefed the visiting minister and guests regarding timely completion of construction of the building.

He said that the centre would comprise District Attorney, District Human Rights, District Public Prosecutors and District Probation.

Law Minister said appropriate steps were being taken for providing integrated facilities to masses adding centre would help provide services to people under one roof.

He said the centre would also facilitate in resolving their problems relating to District Attorney, District Human Rights, District Public Prosecutors and District Probation offices.