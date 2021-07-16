UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates E-procurement System Of Irrigation Dept

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:58 PM

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that from now onwards the Punjab Irrigation department will make all its procurements through newly developed E-procurement system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that from now onwards the Punjab Irrigation department will make all its procurements through newly developed E-procurement system.

He said this after inaugurating Punjab Irrigation department's new e-procurement system here on Friday.

The minister said that all contractors of the Irrigation department would be bound to get their registration done under this system for the year 2021-22.

He said that before this system the department used to make procurements through manual process.

Mohsin Khan Leghari said that new E-procurement system would remove drawbacks from the old system besides ensuring transparency.

Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum and other officers were also present.

