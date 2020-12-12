UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Electricity Feeder

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Minister inaugurates electricity feeder

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Ushar, Anwar Zeb Khan Saturday inaugurated electricity feeder in District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Khar.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by parliamentarians and large number of area elite.

Addressing the ceremony, provincial minister said that government was making efforts to resolve core issues of people and provide them basic amenities of life. He said that new feeder would help addressing electricity shortage faced by people residing in far flung areas of the district.

He said that fourteen electricity feeders costing 132 million rupees have also been approved to provide electricity to remote areas of Bajaur district.

