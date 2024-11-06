Minister inaugurates EMIS for merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a significant step towards the digitization of education in the merged areas, Provincial Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednesday inaugurated the Education Management Information System (EMIS) at the Merged Areas Education Foundation (MAEF).

This system will fully digitize community schools, providing access to essential information such as school details, book demand, student and teacher attendance, and exam data.

Speaking at the event, the Minister highlighted the importance of digitization in streamlining educational management and improving decision-making.

He noted that the EMIS would eventually be integrated with other management systems to help identify gaps and inform new educational initiatives tailored to the needs of students in the merged districts.

"The introduction of EMIS will allow us to monitor critical factors such as teacher requirements, student dropout rates, and school facilities more effectively," said Tarakai. "Additionally, the launch of the Education Card will ensure that students benefit from provincial educational incentives, including scholarships.

"

The minister also commended the Merged Areas Education Foundation for its remarkable achievements under the leadership of Managing Director Mehmood Ameen Allah, acknowledging the foundation's role in expanding educational access and launching innovative programs.

He revealed that several new initiatives aimed at increasing literacy rates and improving education in the merged areas are in the pipeline and will be rolled out soon with the MAEF's support.

During the event, Managing Director Mehmood Ameen Allah briefed the minister about a new Act being developed for the Foundation. The Minister suggested several improvements, and a committee, chaired by Special Secretary Qaiser Alam, was tasked with finalizing the Act within the next week.

The launch of the EMIS marks a major milestone in the province's efforts to improve education in the merged areas through technology-driven solutions.