Minister Inaugurates Excise Office In Landikotal

Published December 14, 2022

Minister inaugurates Excise office in Landikotal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Mian Khaleequr Rehman on Wednesday inaugurated the excise and narcotics control office in Landikotal, district Khyber.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the minister said that it was the longstanding demand of the Khyber people that was fulfilled today.

He said the tribal people would now submit all excise taxes through Online Registration System.

He said allotment of universal number plates to vehicles in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be completed in the next month He said that under universal number plates and a centralized registration system, the vehicles would be registered in the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than any other district.

