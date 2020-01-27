UrduPoint.com
Minister Inaugurates Exhibition At Lahore Art Council

Mon 27th January 2020

Minister inaugurates exhibition at Lahore Art Council

Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Charming Pakistan' to showcase photographs by Gulraiz Ghouri at Alhamr Art Gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday inaugurated an exhibition titled 'Charming Pakistan' to showcase photographs by Gulraiz Ghouri at Alhamr Art Gallery.

Lahore Art Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan, Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were present.

On the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan was a very beautiful country, it has a scenery of heaven on earth, adding that Pakistan's culture attracts the world.

He said the government was taking measures to make it too attractive for tourism.

He said that Pakistan was a peaceful country, people were loving, adding that Alhamra always continue to play a role towards building a soft image of Pakistan through new initiatives.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali khan said that exhibition was consist of 50 photographs by Gulraiz Ghouri, which were the reflection of wonderful and beautiful land of Pakistan, adding that Pakistan was unique because of its weathers, high mountains, deserts, art and culture.

