Minister Inaugurates Exhibition "Frozen Frame" At Alhamra

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan on Wednesday inaugurated an exhibition "Frozen Frame" the art work of renowned artist Mumtaz Hussain at Alhamra Arts Center here

Lahore Arts Council's board of Governor, chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and Executive Director Athar Ali Khan also attended the event.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan appreciated the art work of renowned artist Mumtaz Hussain.

Earlier, US Consul General Brian also attended the exhibition and expressed his appreciation for the artist on his excellent work.