Minister Inaugurates Exhibition "Homage"

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday organized an art work exhibition titled "Homage" by Fizzah Zaheer Salam here at the Alhamra Art center

According to LAC spokesperson, Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz-Ul-Hassan Chohan inaugurated the exhibition and said that the LAC was a rich cultural institute and an open platform for everyone who wanted to make their career in the field of art.

On this occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan congratulated the artist for hergreat work and said the LAC would continue to play its part in providing facilities forconducting such kind of exhibition.

