Minister inaugurates facilitation centre of Computerization of Land Record in Bunner

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Revenue Haji Qalandar Lodhi Thursday inaugurated service delivery centre of Computerization of Land Record in district Bunner.

During the inaugural ceremony, he said that the centre has been opened for the public that would issue Fard, transfer and registries through computerized system, adding that it would provide services to masses in a very short span of time without any delay.

He said the purpose of the centre was to provide best facilities under one-roof. These centres would also address the complaints of the masses, besides keeping the record protected against any tempering.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Bunner Nasrullah Khan, Deputy Director Land Record Nasir Ali, Assistant Commissioner Dagar Nardir Shahzad, Director IT Akbar Zaman, Deputy Director Mohammad Shafiq, and other officials.