Minister Inaugurates Facilities For Mentally Challenged Children

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt marked a significant milestone with the inauguration of special residential facilities for mentally challenged children at the Chamman institution.

During his visit to the Chamman Institution here on Monday, he also laid the foundation stone of hostel, special washrooms and mess in the building.

Sohail Shaukat Butt personally interacted with the children, distributed Eid gifts, and expressed heartfelt affection towards them. Witnessing the joy on the children's faces upon receiving toys was a heartwarming moment for all present.

Sohail Shaukat Butt emphasized the importance of the project, which is a result of a public-private partnership with the Mushal-e-Raah Foundation. He expressed gratitude to Chairperson Mushal-e-Rah Amina Aftab for their unwavering support towards this noble cause.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing the best possible care for these special children, stating that these children are the flowers in our garden, and it is our duty to nurture and protect them. “We will spare no effort in ensuring they receive the attention and facilities they deserve."

The minister also addressed the issue of violence against women, announcing the upcoming launch of the 1737 helpline dedicated to the rescue and assistance of women facing litigation and violence. The "CM Punjab Women Protection Helpline" aims to support vulnerable and oppressed women, alongside stringent legislation to combat violence against domestic workers.

The inauguration of these special facilities at the Chamman institution marks a significant step towards providing a supportive environment for mentally challenged children, he concluded.

