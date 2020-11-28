Minister inaugurates first ever NADRA linked one window digital centre at SDA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday inaugurated National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) linked one window digital centre of Sehwan Development Authority at Jamshoro.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said that for the first time, a development authority has been connected with NADRA aimed at facilitating and carrying out verification of the plots of allottees in transparent manner.

With establishment of one window system, he said that verification of CNIC, thumb Impression, bio-metric and death from NADRA could be made possible under one roof regarding transfer of plots without any delay.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister and his cabinet members have been engaged in serving the masses under the vision of the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The provincial government was striving to provide maximum facilities to the people in all sectors of life particularly in health and education, he claimed and added that the development schemes initiated at large scale would also help overcoming the issue of unemployment.

The minister informed that a plot of 180 acres has been reserved in Sehwan Development Authority for establishment of international standard public park for which the government was consulting with prominent national and international companies.

He maintained that transparency in transferring plots to allottees would be maintained at any cost while directives have also been issued for initiating action against all unapproved housing schemes in the area.