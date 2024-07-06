Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar on Saturday inaugurated first Mango Family Festival organized by Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in collaboration with Pakistan Maritime Museum here at the Museum

The provincial Minister formally inaugurated the Festival by cutting the ribbon along with Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor Dr Gsteh Muhammad Marri and DG Pakistan Maritime Museum.

Addressing the ceremony as a chief guest, Sardar Mahar said due to climate change, the mango orchards in Sindh are being affected, efforts are being made to establish modern research centers for mango production in Sindh so that better production target could be achieved. Sardar Muhammad Bux said that taking into account the country's conditions, such exhibitions are being organized to introduce mango varieties to other countries so that the king of Sindh's fruits, mango, can be exported worldwide.

Sindhi mangoes are unique due to their taste and there are more than 200 varieties, minister said and added that Pakistan is the sixth largest producer and fourth largest exporter of mangoes.

He said that the purpose of the Mango Festival was to inform the farmers here about the modern method of cultivation of mangoes, agricultural research will be spread from Ghotki to Karachi, the University of Agriculture should also try to train the youth of Ghotki and open a center there.

Vice-Chancellor SAU, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri while addressing the event said next year with the Sindh Government and Maritime Museum a big mango show will be organized in Karachi.

Dr Marri said SAU was working to establish a disease free nursery for mango farmers where they would be provided technology based training.

Director General Pakistan Maritime Museum Captain Farooq Azam while speaking on the occasion, said that he is thankful to provincial Agriculture Minister for participating in the Mango Festival.

He said mangoes produced in Sindh were very popular in America and other countries. We have to increase the export of Sindh mangoes, he stressed.

The Vice Chancellor Begum Nusrat Bhutto University Dr Tahmina Mangan, Agriculture Secretary Rafiq Ahmed Burriro, Sindh Universities and Boards Secretary Abbas Baloch, former Minister Mohammad Nauman Sehgal, TDAP DG Abdul Karim, former VC Dr. AQ Mughal, grower's leader Dr. Zulfiqar Yousafani, Nabi Bakhsh Stahio, Ghulam Sarwer Panhwer, Professor Ismail Kumbhar and others were present on the occasion.