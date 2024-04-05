Minister Inaugurates First Mobile Pet Clinic Van In Lahore
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Friday inaugurated first mobile pet clinic van in the provincial capital.
According to official sources here, The Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department had taken the important initiative related to treatment and look after of animals.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that the mobile pet clinic would provide animal treatment facilities to people at their doorstep. The minister also reviewed facilities being provided in the mobile van.
A doctor and a dispenser will be available in the pet clinic van, he said and added that the van cost Rs 8.5 million. He said that the pet clinic name would be mentioned after completing branding work.
He said that more 25 mobile pet clinic vans would be launched in the province and the vans would be provided to different districts.
