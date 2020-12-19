Minister inaugurates Food Authority office at Haripur

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Government Minister, Akbar Ayub Saturday said that the PTI government has set up the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority to ensure the supply of quality food in the province.

Initially, the authority started with seven divisional headquarters which has now been extended to 15 more districts.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the office of Food Safety Authority at Haripur.

Minister Akbar Ayub said that before the Food Safety Authority, there was no formal system in the province to monitor the quality of food-related businesses, where food science experts could check the quality of food, but after the establishment of Food Safety Authority the government will now be able to provide quality food to the people.

He said there was no place for those who sell substandard food in the province and no compromise would be made on food quality.

Akbar Ayub said that there was an urgent need to extend the jurisdiction of the Food Safety Authority to Haripur, which has been made possible by the present government.

The inaugural function of the Food Safety Authority was attended by guests from various schools of thought including All Trade Association Haripur, Hattar Chamber of Commerce.

Addressing the inaugural function, Assistant Director Food Safety Authority Tahir Habib thanked the provincial minister and said that the Food Safety Authority was committed to protecting public health, which would continue crackdown against mafia.

Deputy Director Food Safety Authority Abbottabad Division, Irshad Abbasi and Assistant Director Legal Mubashir assured the people that the Food Safety Authority is working hard to achieve the mission of quality food for healthy people.