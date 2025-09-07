Minister Inaugurates Govt College In Orakzai
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi Sunday formally inaugurated newly constructed building of Government Degree College Naaka Mela, Orakzai district built at a cost of Rs.178.5 million.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by the Chairman DDAC and MPA Aurangzeb Orakzai, district administration officials, local elders, students and the general public in large numbers.
Addressing the gathering, the minister said that completion of the college would provide students with access to higher education at their doorstep. He announced that all vacant posts at the college would be filled soon. Modern learning facilities will also be provided to ensure a conducive learning environment.
Meena Khan Afridi said that in the past decade, the provincial government had established 15 new universities and 119 colleges, while work on another 50 colleges was under way.
He added that these institutions were empowering youth and contributing towards the province’s economic and social development.
Criticizing his opponents, the Minister remarked: “Our performance is crystal clear before the public. We believe in practical steps. If anyone doubts, I am ready for an open debate.” He further stated that a detailed video on the government’s educational initiatives would soon be shared with the public to highlight progress in the sector.
The minister reaffirmed that the government regarded education as its top priority and was utilizing all available resources to ensure that every student in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had access to quality education.
