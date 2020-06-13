Minister inaugurates hospital

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated a hospital at Belawali Shangla with the cost of about Rs 54.3 million on Saturday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai inaugurated a hospital at Belawali Shangla with the cost of about Rs 54.3 million on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, on the occasion of the inauguration, the provincial minister said that previous rulers did not provide even basic necessities like health due to which the people here suffered from health problems.

He said that no stone was left unturned in fulfilling the promise made to the people of Shangla and not only Pir Khana but also the people of the surrounding areas would benefit from the establishment of this hospital.

The provincial minister was accompanied by Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan, former provincial minister Haji Abdul Maneem, SVP PTI Malakand Division Haji Sadid-ur-Rehman, district leader Waqar Khan, Zakat committee Chairman Abrar and others.

Shaukat Yousafzai also inaugurated multi-crore development projects, embankments and roads at various places in Shangla.

At Pir Khana, the people apprised the provincial minister of the obstacles in the way of completion of the road, on which he assured the people that he would personally meet the EERA Chairman next week to ensure speedy completion of the road.

Shaukat Yousafzai also inaugurated the completion of Main Bassi Road with the cost of about Rs 4.3 million. During his visit, the provincial minister visited Kandaw Sar and Bahadur Sar to explore new tourist destinations in Shangla.

Talking to the media, the provincial minister said that Shangla has numerous and best places in the world for tourism but unfortunately no attention has been paid to tourism in the past. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was paying special attention to the promotion of tourism and construction of roads to tourist destinations.

Construction of roads to these places was being started soon which would not only promote tourism here but also provide facilities as well as employment opportunities to the people.

He assured immediate construction of road at Bahadur Sar and Kandaw Sar on the demand of the people for which the people thanked Shaukat Yousafzai.